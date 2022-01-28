2017 Hyundai Tucson

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 4 1 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8169490

8169490 Stock #: 921319-FS:14946

921319-FS:14946 VIN: KM8J33A40HU303648

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 921319-FS:14946

Mileage 81,414 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.