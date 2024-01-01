Menu
2017 Infiniti QX60

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Infiniti Qx60 or just a Infiniti Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Infiniti Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Infiniti Qx60s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW INFINITI QX60!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW INFINITI QX60 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Infiniti Qx60
* Finished in Blue, makes this Infiniti look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2017 Infiniti QX60

154,102 KM

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
LEATHER SUNROOF NAVIGATION

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Used
154,102KM

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 154,102 KM

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Infiniti Qx60 or just a Infiniti Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Infiniti Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Infiniti Qx60s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW INFINITI QX60!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW INFINITI QX60 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Infiniti Qx60
* Finished in Blue, makes this Infiniti look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Navigation

Power Options

Power Seats

Additional Features

Heated Leather
Voice Activated Bluetooth
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-0888

