2017 Infiniti QX60

Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $20,499 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!
è SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190
è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!
è Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
è You'll get a trustworthy Infiniti QX60 AWD
è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)
è SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST: 1.     Safety Certificate
2.     200 Point Inspection
3.     4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle
4.     BRAND NEW Rear Brakes (Pads & Rotors) Installed on the vehicle
5.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms
6.     Brake Service & Paint Protection
7.     90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty
8.     Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change
9.     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail
10.Carfax History Verified Report
11.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)
12.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!
è Financing: Better than bank rates! We'll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!
è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!
è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

è Infiniti Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors.

 

è Infiniti High-Value Features:

Navigation/GPS, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Sunroof, Heated & COOLED Leather Sport Seats with Power, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & Power Lift Gate!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!

 

 

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

2017 Infiniti QX60

109,000 KM

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Infiniti QX60

AWD 7 Passenger+Roof+GPS+New Tires+CLEAN CARFAX

2017 Infiniti QX60

AWD 7 Passenger+Roof+GPS+New Tires+CLEAN CARFAX

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1DL0MM3HC518616

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP4023
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

è Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $20,499 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!

è SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190

è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!

è Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

è You’ll get a trustworthy Infiniti QX60 AWD

è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)

è SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:

1.     Safety Certificate

2.     200 Point Inspection

3.     4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle

4.     BRAND NEW Rear Brakes (Pads & Rotors) Installed on the vehicle

5.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms

6.     Brake Service & Paint Protection

7.     90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

8.     Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change

9.     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

10.Carfax History Verified Report

11.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)

12.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

 

è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!

è Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!

è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!

è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

è Infiniti Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors.

 

è Infiniti High-Value Features:

Navigation/GPS, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Sunroof, Heated & COOLED Leather Sport Seats with Power, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & Power Lift Gate!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!

 

 

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190

519-697-6465
$20,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2017 Infiniti QX60