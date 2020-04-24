Menu
2017 Jaguar XE

35t Prestige+AWD+10.2" Screen+GPS+Accident Free

2017 Jaguar XE

35t Prestige+AWD+10.2" Screen+GPS+Accident Free

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4906971
  • Stock #: SP1994
  • VIN: SAJAK4BV8HA961838
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WE ARE OPERATING ONLINE DUE TO COVID-19. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A LIVE APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THE VEHICLE REMOTELY.

 

ONE Owner! Clean CarFax! Off Lease From Jaguar Canada! Balance of Jaguar Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.79% O.A.C

 

XE Prestige AWD+Supercharged+10.2" InControl Upgraded Screen+Xenon Lights+Sunroof+Navigation+Backup Camera+Power Heated Leather Seats & Steering Wheel+Rear Heated Seats+Front & Rear Parking Sensors+Blind Spot Sensors+Lane Departure Warning+Collision Alert+Heated Windshield+Meridian Surround Sound System+XM Radio+Upgraded Wheels+2 Keys

 

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

 

--519-697-0190--

 

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

 

OVER 70 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

 

$28,999

 

Taxes and licencing extra

 

NO HIDDEN FEES

 

Price Includes:

 

-> Safety Certificate

 

-> 3 Months Warranty

 

-> Balance of Jaguar Factory Warranty (4 Years or 80,000 KMs)

 

-> Oil Change

 

-> CarFax Report

 

-> Full Interior and exterior detail 

 

-> 48 Hour or 300 KM Full Refund 

 

  Operating Hours:

 

 Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

 

Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM

 

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM

 

Sunday: Closed

 

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

 

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

 

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

 

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

 

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

