Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jaguar XF

60,000 KM

Details Features

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jaguar XF

S AWD SuperCharged

Watch This Vehicle
12165141

2017 Jaguar XF

S AWD SuperCharged

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1738879486
  2. 1738879486
  3. 1738879486
  4. 1738879486
  5. 1738879486
  6. 1738879487
  7. 1738879487
  8. 1738879491
  9. 1738879487
  10. 1738879487
  11. 1738879487
  12. 1738879487
  13. 1738879487
  14. 1738879487
  15. 1738879488
  16. 1738879488
  17. 1738879488
  18. 1738879488
  19. 1738879488
  20. 1738879488
  21. 1738879488
  22. 1738879488
  23. 1738879489
  24. 1738879489
  25. 1738879489
  26. 1738879489
  27. 1738879489
  28. 1738879489
  29. 1738879489
  30. 1738879489
  31. 1738879490
  32. 1738879490
  33. 1738879490
  34. 1738879490
  35. 1738879490
  36. 1738879490
  37. 1738879491
  38. 1738879491
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJBM4BV7HCY36526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 157,000 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi Q7 3.0T SPORT QUATTRO for sale in London, ON
2014 Audi Q7 3.0T SPORT QUATTRO 164,000 KM $16,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi Q5 3.0T Technik Quattro for sale in London, ON
2017 Audi Q5 3.0T Technik Quattro 160,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2017 Jaguar XF