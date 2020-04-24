Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

Sport+Camera+Xenon HID Lights+BlueTooth+New Tires+

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Sport+Camera+Xenon HID Lights+BlueTooth+New Tires+

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4936872
  • Stock #: S103065
  • VIN: 1C4PJLABXHW571713
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

WE ARE OPEN DURING COVID-19 BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY PLEASE CALL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING TIME 1-800-578-1237. Follow TitaniumAuto.ca for more Daily Deals - All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees - Just Arrived - 2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport - Finance for $60 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 4.49% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 83 months, One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Xenon HID Lights, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, New Tires, Balance of Jeep Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Jeep Canada, O.A.C. --- Engine Size: 2.4L 4 Cylinders --- Only 58,900 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available on our 24/7 online showroom @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees:

$18,490 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 4 New All Season Tires

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Jeep Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil and Filter Change 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hot Line 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Open during the week till 7PM. Fridays and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM 

-- All Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make an online deposit by clicking on the “Buy Now” tap on www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and plus Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL INFO 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Dr. London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • New Tires
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • ONE OWNER
  • SPORT
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • ECO
  • UConnect
  • XENON HID LIGHTS
  • Balance of Jeep Warranty
  • 2.4L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO
  • Off Lease from Jeep Canada
  • Clean CarFax Report

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

