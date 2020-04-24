2017 Jeep Cherokee

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

New Tires

Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included

Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features ONE OWNER

SPORT

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

ECO

UConnect

XENON HID LIGHTS

Balance of Jeep Warranty

2.4L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO

Off Lease from Jeep Canada

Clean CarFax Report

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.