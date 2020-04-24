Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit - One Owner, Exceptional Condition, Fully E

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit - One Owner, Exceptional Condition, Fully E

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,845KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4932609
  • Stock #: U9365A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJG6HC740343
Exterior Colour
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

3.6L, one owner, exceptional condition, dealer serviced since new, fully equipped, mocha leather, 4x4, keyless, chrome alloys, fog lights, roof rack, dark tinted, trailer, remote start, tilt, cruise, GPS, power windows/locks/mirrors, air, auto climate, sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, back up, sat radio, univ garage, power seats, memory driver seat, heated seats, ventilated seats, blindspot monitor, adaptive cruise, parksense

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

