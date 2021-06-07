2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$32,495 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 8 5 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7271966

7271966 Stock #: 831705-FS:14454

831705-FS:14454 VIN: 1C4RJFAG2HC612116

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 105,851 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Cruise Control Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.