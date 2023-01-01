Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Forte

157,205 KM

Details Description

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 10468734
  2. 10468734
  3. 10468734
  4. 10468734
  5. 10468734
  6. 10468734
  7. 10468734
  8. 10468734
  9. 10468734
  10. 10468734
  11. 10468734
  12. 10468734
  13. 10468734
  14. 10468734
  15. 10468734
  16. 10468734
  17. 10468734
  18. 10468734
  19. 10468734
  20. 10468734
  21. 10468734
  22. 10468734
  23. 10468734
  24. 10468734
Contact Seller

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
157,205KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10468734
  • Stock #: FS:16711
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A81HE106571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,205 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT CONDITION MUST SEE WE! FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2012 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 153,522 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 4D...
 109,832 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey E...
 138,242 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory