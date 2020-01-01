Menu
2017 Kia Forte

LX - One Owner, Excellent Condition, Economical &

2017 Kia Forte

LX - One Owner, Excellent Condition, Economical &

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$14,788

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,105KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4398246
  • Stock #: U9278
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A76HE008689
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Manual / Standard

one owner, local car, excellent condition throughout, economical and fun to drive, no accidents, charcoal cloth, 1.8L 4 cyl, fwd, remote keyless entry, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, uconnect/bluetooth

Send A Message