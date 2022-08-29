Menu
2017 Kia Optima

119,338 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2017 Kia Optima

2017 Kia Optima

2017 Kia Optima

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

119,338KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9060328
  • Stock #: E4225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4225
  • Mileage 119,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Kia Optima or just a Kia Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Kia Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Kia Optimas or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW KIA OPTIMA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW KIA OPTIMA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Kia Optima
* Finished in Black, makes this Kia look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
Keyless GO
Hard Top
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
mp3 input jack
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

