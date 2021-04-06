2017 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 6962432

6962432 Stock #: SP2419

SP2419 VIN: KNDJN2A28H7440052

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers ONE OWNER Accident Free Lease Return Bluetooth Connection CLEAN CARFAX 4 BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES Top Condition

