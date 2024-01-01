Menu
2017 Kia Sportage - AWD 4dr LX

164,618 KM
$7,000 + tax & licensing

This vehicle is being sold *AS-IS*, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Taxes and Lic extra. **Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details** **ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys, both keys will be provided**

2017 Kia Sportage

164,618 KM

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage

AWD 4dr LX WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

12053191

2017 Kia Sportage

AWD 4dr LX WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,618KM
VIN KNDPMCAC5H7279008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,618 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 4dr LX WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK!
This vehicle is being sold *AS-IS*, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current
condition. Taxes and Lic extra.

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**

**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys, both keys will be provided**

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2017 Kia Sportage