2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport

63,000 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport

2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE+GPS+Pano Roof+360 Camera+Cooled Seat+Blind Spot

2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE+GPS+Pano Roof+360 Camera+Cooled Seat+Blind Spo

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6080373
  Stock #: S103222
  VIN: SALCR2BG4HH643630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Fixed Price, Haggle-Free - Just Arrived - 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE All Wheel Drive with Driver Assist Safety PKG, Black Exterior PKG. finished in Santorini Black with Cooled Black Leather Seats - Finance for $98 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 3.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, 360 Surround View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Cooled/Vented Leather Heated Power Memory Seats and Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats. Driver Assist Safety Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, HID Xenon Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Tires, Balance of Land Rover Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Land Rover Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- Only 63,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, HAGGLE-FREE:

$32,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> New Tires All Season

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Land Rover Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make RESERVE your vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
New Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
COOLED SEATS
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Vented Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
ONE OWNER
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
4WD
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
HSE
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
ECO
Rear cross traffic alert
Pano Sunroof
Front & Rear Park Sensors
SANTORINI BLACK
Clean CarFax Report
Forward Collision Prevention
Balance of Land Rover Warranty
Off Lease from Land Rover Cana
360 Surround View Camera
Black PKG.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

