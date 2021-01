Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist DISC BRAKES Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel auto climate control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Wiper Remote Engine Start Seating Heated Seats Lumbar Support Windows Sunroof Trim Leather Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features Tilt Wheel Navigation Cargo Cover Back-Up Camera Parking Aid Parking Assist Keyless Start Rear bench Bluetooth Connection Signal Mirrors Memory Mirror 2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES MEMORY SEAT - DRIVER REAR SPOILER INTERMITTENT WIPERS ROOF RAIL/RACK ANTI-LOCK BRAKES FRONT TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.