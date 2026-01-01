$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5
GT
2017 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,790KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDL2H0119405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 101,790 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Well-Maintained Trade-In
This 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT is a clean, well-equipped SUV that was recently taken in on trade and has been well cared for. Known for its sleek design, impressive fuel efficiency, and engaging driving dynamics, the CX-5 delivers a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and reliability.
The Grand Touring trim offers a premium driving experience with upscale features, refined materials, and advanced technology throughout the cabin. Its sporty yet practical design makes it ideal for daily commuting, family trips, or weekend adventures.
Key Features Include:
Leather-trimmed interior with power drivers seat
Heated front seats
Power moonroof
BOSE® premium audio system
Navigation system
Backup camera
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Smart keyless entry with push-button start
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Alloy wheels
This CX-5 GT provides excellent ride quality, strong safety ratings, and the reliability Mazda is known for. A great opportunity to own a feature-packed, stylish SUV at an exceptional value.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
