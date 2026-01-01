Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Well-Maintained Trade-In

This 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT is a clean, well-equipped SUV that was recently taken in on trade and has been well cared for. Known for its sleek design, impressive fuel efficiency, and engaging driving dynamics, the CX-5 delivers a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and reliability.

The Grand Touring trim offers a premium driving experience with upscale features, refined materials, and advanced technology throughout the cabin. Its sporty yet practical design makes it ideal for daily commuting, family trips, or weekend adventures.

Key Features Include:

Leather-trimmed interior with power drivers seat

Heated front seats

Power moonroof

BOSE® premium audio system

Navigation system

Backup camera

Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Smart keyless entry with push-button start

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Alloy wheels

This CX-5 GT provides excellent ride quality, strong safety ratings, and the reliability Mazda is known for. A great opportunity to own a feature-packed, stylish SUV at an exceptional value.

2017 Mazda CX-5

101,790 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5

GT

13490852

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,790KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDL2H0119405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,790 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Well-Maintained Trade-In

This 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT is a clean, well-equipped SUV that was recently taken in on trade and has been well cared for. Known for its sleek design, impressive fuel efficiency, and engaging driving dynamics, the CX-5 delivers a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and reliability.

The Grand Touring trim offers a premium driving experience with upscale features, refined materials, and advanced technology throughout the cabin. Its sporty yet practical design makes it ideal for daily commuting, family trips, or weekend adventures.

Key Features Include:

Leather-trimmed interior with power drivers seat

Heated front seats

Power moonroof

BOSE® premium audio system

Navigation system

Backup camera

Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Smart keyless entry with push-button start

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Alloy wheels

This CX-5 GT provides excellent ride quality, strong safety ratings, and the reliability Mazda is known for. A great opportunity to own a feature-packed, stylish SUV at an exceptional value.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2017 Mazda CX-5