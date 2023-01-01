2017 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 8 , 6 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9623578

9623578 Stock #: E4546

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 138,651 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors ABS Back-Up Camera air bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Power Liftgate Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Connectivity HD Radio Seating 5 Passenger Power Driver Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Rear defogger Additional Features Tilt Wheel Keyless GO Hard Top MP3 Capability Power Rear Hatch Rain Sensor Windshield Electric Mirrors VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS Active Blind Spot Assist 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles SEAT TYPE – BUCKET Traction control. RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.