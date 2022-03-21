2017 Mazda CX-9

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 4 4 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8871263

8871263 VIN: JM3TCBDY8H0129025

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 128,444 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Additional Features Heads-Up Display Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.