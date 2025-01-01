2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
All-In Price: $10,499 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available! SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190
Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing -- Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us! Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5 You'll get a trustworthy Mazda 3 MANUAL
150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)
SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:
1. Safety Certificate
2. 200 Point Inspection
3. 4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle 4. BRAND NEW Front Brake Pads & Rotors Installed on the vehicle. Brand New Rear Rotors!
5. We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms 6. Brake Service & Paint Protection
7. 90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty
8. Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change
9. Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail
10. Carfax History Verified Report
11. 3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)
12. Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM) Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan! Financing: Better than bank rates! We'll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild! Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!
Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:
Mazda Driver Assistance Safety Features:
Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights!

Audi High-Value Features:
Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

190,000 KM

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX+Camera+New Tires+New Brakes+A/C+6 SPEED

12551285

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX+Camera+New Tires+New Brakes+A/C+6 SPEED

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Sport Motors

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BN1K78H1149644

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

è All-In Price: $10,499 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!

è SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190

è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing -- Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!

è Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

è You’ll get a trustworthy Mazda 3 MANUAL 

è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)

è SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:

1.     Safety Certificate

2.     200 Point Inspection

3.     4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle

4.     BRAND NEW Front Brake Pads & Rotors Installed on the vehicle. Brand New Rear Rotors!

5.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms

6.     Brake Service & Paint Protection

7.     90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

8.     Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change

9.     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

10.Carfax History Verified Report

11.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)

12.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

 

è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!

è Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!

è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!

è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

è Mazda Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control,  & Automatic Headlights!

 

è Audi High-Value Features:

Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!

 

 

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2017 Mazda MAZDA3