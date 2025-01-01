Menu
2017 Mazda Mazda3 GX

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

122,635 KM

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

12920276

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

Used
122,635KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1U72HM127927

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,635 KM

2017 Mazda Mazda3 GX

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Manual

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2017 Mazda MAZDA3