2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
Used
122,635KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1U72HM127927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 122,635 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mazda Mazda3 GX
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
