2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,102KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1V79HM129592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 1725M34278A
- Mileage 126,102 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mazda3 GS Sporty, Reliable, and Just Traded In!
Just traded in! This 2017 Mazda3 GS offers the perfect blend of sporty performance, fuel efficiency, and modern featuresall wrapped up in a sleek, compact design. Well cared for by its previous owner, this Mazda3 has been fully inspected and is ready for its next adventure.
Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 2.0L SKYACTIV-G engine paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering a responsive and engaging drive. The GS trim adds great value with features like:
Heated front seats & heated steering wheel
7-inch touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT infotainment
Rearview camera
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Push-button start & keyless entry
Alloy wheels & LED daytime running lights
Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or cruising around town, the Mazda3 GS gives you comfort, confidence, and class-leading style. With a clean interior, solid service history, and great mileage, this trade-in wont last long!
Come see it today and experience why the Mazda3 remains one of Canadas top compact cars.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
