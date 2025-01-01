2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
2017 Mazda3 GS Sporty, Reliable, and Just Traded In!

Just traded in! This 2017 Mazda3 GS offers the perfect blend of sporty performance, fuel efficiency, and modern featuresall wrapped up in a sleek, compact design. Well cared for by its previous owner, this Mazda3 has been fully inspected and is ready for its next adventure.

Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient 2.0L SKYACTIV-G engine paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering a responsive and engaging drive. The GS trim adds great value with features like:

Heated front seats & heated steering wheel

7-inch touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT infotainment

Rearview camera

Bluetooth hands-free connectivity

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Push-button start & keyless entry

Alloy wheels & LED daytime running lights

Whether youre commuting, road-tripping, or cruising around town, the Mazda3 GS gives you comfort, confidence, and class-leading style. With a clean interior, solid service history, and great mileage, this trade-in wont last long!

Come see it today and experience why the Mazda3 remains one of Canadas top compact cars.

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1725M34278A
  • Mileage 126,102 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mazda3 GS Sporty, Reliable, and Just Traded In!

Just traded in! This 2017 Mazda3 GS offers the perfect blend of sporty performance, fuel efficiency, and modern featuresall wrapped up in a sleek, compact design. Well cared for by its previous owner, this Mazda3 has been fully inspected and is ready for its next adventure.

Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 2.0L SKYACTIV-G engine paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering a responsive and engaging drive. The GS trim adds great value with features like:

Heated front seats & heated steering wheel

7-inch touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT infotainment

Rearview camera

Bluetooth hands-free connectivity

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Push-button start & keyless entry

Alloy wheels & LED daytime running lights

Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or cruising around town, the Mazda3 GS gives you comfort, confidence, and class-leading style. With a clean interior, solid service history, and great mileage, this trade-in wont last long!

Come see it today and experience why the Mazda3 remains one of Canadas top compact cars.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
