2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Hatchback+Camera+Bluetooth+Cruise+Accident Free

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4753803
  • Stock #: SP1920
  • VIN: 3MZBN1K7XHM145238
Exterior Colour
NAVY
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE Owner! Clean CarFax! Off Lease From Mazda Canada! Balance of Mazda Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% O.A.C

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Balance of Mazda Factory Warranty (5 Years or UNLIMITED KMs)

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail 

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • ONE OWNER
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Accident Free
  • Canadian Vehicle
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • SMOKE FREE
  • Top Condition
  • Pet Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

