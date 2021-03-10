Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

11,461 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

11,461KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6778946
  • Stock #: 2213
  • VIN: 3MZBN1U78HM135515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2213
  • Mileage 11,461 KM

Vehicle Description

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

We want your trade-in! We offer a hassle-free trade process and offer a free evaluation on your car.

Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments.

 

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

✅ Second chance credit

✅ Repo's

✅ Divorce

✅ Bankruptcy

✅ Pension & disability

✅ Slow/late payments

 


*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From South West Auto Group

2012 Nissan Versa Su...
 176,719 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A4 Progres...
 139,858 KM
$18,987 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 76,039 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory