$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Sports Tourer
2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Sports Tourer
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,353KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDMH4GB3HJ434093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 96,353 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Forest City Mazda
2023 Mazda CX-30 GT 87,865 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Escape SEL 27,704 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla CE 159,864 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Forest City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-649-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Forest City Mazda
519-649-1800
2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class