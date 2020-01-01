Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

AMG PKG+4Matic+Pano Roof+GPS+Camera+Apple Play+BSM

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

AMG PKG+4Matic+Pano Roof+GPS+Camera+Apple Play+BSM

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6302403
  • Stock #: S103321
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB9HJ427889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free, All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Fixed Price, Haggle-Free - 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250 4Matic AMG Sport PKG. All Wheel Drive finished in Mountain Gray Metallic with Black AMG Suede Leather Seats - Finance for $68 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 3.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Leather Heated Power Memory Seats. Driver Assist Safety Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, New Brakes, Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Mercedes-Benz Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- Only 43,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, HAGGLE-FREE:

$22,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> New Brakes (front & rear, pads & rotors)

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make RESERVE your vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Vehicle Features

AMG PKG
4Matic
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
New Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
All Wheel Drive
Turbo
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
ONE OWNER
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
4WD
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4MATIC
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ECO
Pano Sunroof
Balance of M.Benz Warranty
AMG Sport PKG.
Off Lease From M.Benz Canada
Clean CarFax Report
AMG PKG.
2.0L Turbo 4 Cylinders
Mountain Gray Metallic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

