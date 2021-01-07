2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Vehicle Features

Packages AMG AMG Sport PKG Park Tronic AWD

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Parktronic Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels New Tires Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD 4x4 ONE OWNER Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors 4WD Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Parking Assist Keyless Start 4MATIC Comfort Access Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor ECO Balance of M.Benz Warranty AMG Sport PKG. Off Lease From M.Benz Canada Self Park Clean CarFax Report Forward Collision Prevention Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC New Rear Brakes: Pads & Rotors Traction & Stability Control

