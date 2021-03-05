Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

45,000 KM

$31,499

+ tax & licensing
C300 4MATIC AMG PKG+Xenons+Camera+GPS+ACCIDENTFREE

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6632147
  • Stock #: SP2364
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB8HU192973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Off Lease From Mercedes-Benz Canada! Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.79% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

C300 4 Matic+AMG Pkg+Panoramic Roof+Blind Spot Monitor+Collision Alert+Navigation+Rear View Camera+Power Heated Seats & Steering+Power Leather Heated Seats+Xenons+2 Keys+Balance of Mercedes Benz Comprehensive Factory Warranty

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Balance of Mercedes Benz Comprehensive Factory Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

Ask for Extended warranty! Starting @ only $199 

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

AMG PKG
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

