2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 7 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8931922

8931922 Stock #: S5582

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # S5582

Mileage 144,737 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Back-Up Camera air bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Seating MEMORY SEAT 5 Passenger Cloth Seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM/CD Convenience Rear defogger Additional Features Tilt Wheel TURBO CHARGED Power Folding Mirrors MP3 Capability Electric Mirrors AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER RAIN SENSORED WINDSHIELD SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS Active Blind Spot Assist 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles SEAT TYPE – BUCKET RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.