2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

66,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,490

+ tax & licensing
AMG+Night PKG-360 Cam-Power Trunk-Ambient Light-XM

Location

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

66,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9280204
  • Stock #: S103833
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB5HU190257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic - All Wheel Drive - AMG Sport + Night PKG - 360 Camera - Ambient Lights - Power Trunk - Finished in Polar White.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $34,490 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $118 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.73% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

66,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, 360 Surround View H.D. Camera, Driving Assist Self Park, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Sport Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Power Trunk, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

AMG Sport PKG
Night PKG
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
AWD
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
4MATIC
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

