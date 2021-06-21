Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

154,719 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

CLA 250

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,719KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7486236
  • Stock #: 2314
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB6HN451068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,719 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

