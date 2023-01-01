2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9761254

9761254 Stock #: S103901

S103901 VIN: WDDSJ4GB9HN496845

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # S103901

Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 4Matic Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors 4MATIC Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.