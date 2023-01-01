Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

31,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4MATIC-Pano Roof-GPS-Camera-Apple Play-XM-Ambeint

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4MATIC-Pano Roof-GPS-Camera-Apple Play-XM-Ambeint

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
31,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9761254
  • Stock #: S103901
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB9HN496845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S103901
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4Matic - All Wheel Drive - AMG Sport PKG - Night PKG - Panoramic Sunroof - Apple Play - Ambient Lights - Finished in Black.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $31,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $111 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 5.63% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

31,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Sport Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Light, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers, Out of town customers..

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Packages

4Matic

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
4MATIC
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

