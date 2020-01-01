Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-CLASS E400

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-CLASS E400

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,678KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4424355
  • Stock #: E2395
Exterior Colour
White
Transmission
Automatic
Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mercedes-benz E-class E400 or just a Mercedes-benz Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mercedes-benz Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mercedes-benz E-class E400s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MERCEDES-BENZ E-CLASS E400!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MERCEDES-BENZ E-CLASS E400 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mercedes-benz E-class e400
* Finished in White, makes this Mercedes-benz look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60mth term is $ 1,461.40 & payment would be $49.39/week. Vehicle being presented might not be financeable; ** All prices exclude HST and Licensing. ***At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2017 Nissan ROGUE SV...
 71,136 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan PATHFIND...
 97,749 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan TITAN *B...
 88,989 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-7888

Send A Message