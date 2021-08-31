Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

78,770 KM

$157,995

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

$157,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,770KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7968479
  • Stock #: 898034-FS:14841
  • VIN: WDCYC7DF9HX262291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,770 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT CONDITION! LIKE NEW! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 for sale in London, Ontario! TEXT 519-702-8888 Come with safety Certificate done at Mercedes Benz, New Brakes & Rotors all the way around and more! Mint condition! Jammed with options! Exclusive design Leather package, Heated & Cooled seats, 20" Wheels, back up Camera AMG Carbon fiber trim and much more ! Truck looks NEW! Front line showroom condition! Mint inside and outside. You will never find a better one! Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior

