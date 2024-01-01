Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

76,000 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250+Camera+GPS+Roof+Blind Spot+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250+Camera+GPS+Roof+Blind Spot+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1724274783
  2. 1724274783
  3. 1724274783
  4. 1724274780
  5. 1724274771
  6. 1724274781
  7. 1724274781
  8. 1724274783
  9. 1724274781
  10. 1724274781
  11. 1724274782
  12. 1724274782
  13. 1724274781
  14. 1724274781
  15. 1724274781
  16. 1724274782
  17. 1724274781
  18. 1724274782
  19. 1724274782
  20. 1724274782
  21. 1724274782
  22. 1724274782
  23. 1724274782
  24. 1724274781
  25. 1724274782
  26. 1724274782
  27. 1724274782
  28. 1724274779
  29. 1724274780
  30. 1724274779
  31. 1724274779
  32. 1724274778
  33. 1724274779
  34. 1724274781
  35. 1724274779
  36. 1724274781
  37. 1724274780
  38. 1724274781
  39. 1724274781
  40. 1724274781
  41. 1724274780
  42. 1724274778
  43. 1724274781
  44. 1724274781
  45. 1724274781
  46. 1724274780
  47. 1724274778
  48. 1724274782
  49. 1724274781
  50. 1724274782
  51. 1724274780
  52. 1724274781
  53. 1724274778
  54. 1724274779
  55. 1724274779
  56. 1724274780
  57. 1724274779
  58. 1724274779
  59. 1724274779
  60. 1724274780
  61. 1724274780
  62. 1724274781
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCTG4GB1HJ293155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2017 Mitsubishi RVR ES+New Tires+Brakes+Camera+HeatedSeats+CleanCarfax for sale in London, ON
2017 Mitsubishi RVR ES+New Tires+Brakes+Camera+HeatedSeats+CleanCarfax 5 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E250 Bluetec 4MATIC+GPS+BSM+360CAMERA+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E250 Bluetec 4MATIC+GPS+BSM+360CAMERA+CLEAN CARFAX 110,000 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX+New Tires+Camera+ApplePlay+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX+New Tires+Camera+ApplePlay+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX 129,000 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA