2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9472752

9472752 Stock #: S103871

S103871 VIN: WDC0G4KB0HF123219

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages AMG PKG Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors 4MATIC Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor AMG sport pkg

