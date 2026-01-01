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<html> <p><b>2017 Mercedes-AMG S 63 4MATIC Sedan</b></p> <p>Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON</p> <p>This 2017 Mercedes-AMG S 63 combines flagship luxury with serious AMG performance. Powered by a handcrafted 5.5L twin-turbocharged V8 producing 577 horsepower, it delivers effortless acceleration, commanding power, and a refined driving experience.</p> <p>Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC all-wheel drive provides confident traction in all conditions, while the S-Class cabin offers exceptional comfort, premium craftsmanship, and advanced technology throughout.</p> <p>The S 63 is the perfect luxury performance sedan for drivers who want executive-level comfort without sacrificing speed, sound, or road presence.</p> <p>A highly sought-after Mercedes-AMG S 63 for sale in London, Ontario, offering timeless styling, handcrafted V8 performance, and first-class luxury.</p> <p>Powerful, refined, and built without compromise.</p> </html>

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

97,101 KM

Details Description Features

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

AMG S 63

Watch This Vehicle
14517691

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

AMG S 63

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-601-0060

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Contact Seller

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,101KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDUG7JB3HA299131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,101 KM

Vehicle Description


2017 Mercedes-AMG S 63 4MATIC Sedan


Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON


This 2017 Mercedes-AMG S 63 combines flagship luxury with serious AMG performance. Powered by a handcrafted 5.5L twin-turbocharged V8 producing 577 horsepower, it delivers effortless acceleration, commanding power, and a refined driving experience.


Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC all-wheel drive provides confident traction in all conditions, while the S-Class cabin offers exceptional comfort, premium craftsmanship, and advanced technology throughout.


The S 63 is the perfect luxury performance sedan for drivers who want executive-level comfort without sacrificing speed, sound, or road presence.


A highly sought-after Mercedes-AMG S 63 for sale in London, Ontario, offering timeless styling, handcrafted V8 performance, and first-class luxury.


Powerful, refined, and built without compromise.


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Night Vision
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
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$57,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Carmix Auto

519-601-0060

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class