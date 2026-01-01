$57,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
AMG S 63
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
AMG S 63
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060
$57,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,101 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mercedes-AMG S 63 4MATIC Sedan
Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON
This 2017 Mercedes-AMG S 63 combines flagship luxury with serious AMG performance. Powered by a handcrafted 5.5L twin-turbocharged V8 producing 577 horsepower, it delivers effortless acceleration, commanding power, and a refined driving experience.
Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC all-wheel drive provides confident traction in all conditions, while the S-Class cabin offers exceptional comfort, premium craftsmanship, and advanced technology throughout.
The S 63 is the perfect luxury performance sedan for drivers who want executive-level comfort without sacrificing speed, sound, or road presence.
A highly sought-after Mercedes-AMG S 63 for sale in London, Ontario, offering timeless styling, handcrafted V8 performance, and first-class luxury.
Powerful, refined, and built without compromise.
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519-601-0060