2017 MERCEDES BENZ S-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 7 6 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8541764

8541764 Stock #: CONS05042022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 117,767 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.