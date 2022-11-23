Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

144,000 KM

Details Features

$41,991

+ tax & licensing
$41,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 V6 170" EXT High Roof

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 V6 170" EXT High Roof

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,991

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9406252
  • Stock #: 2906A
  • VIN: WD3BE8CD4HP557868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

