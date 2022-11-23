2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,991 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9406252

9406252 Stock #: 2906A

2906A VIN: WD3BE8CD4HP557868

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

