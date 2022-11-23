$41,991+ tax & licensing
$41,991
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 V6 170" EXT High Roof
Location
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9406252
- Stock #: 2906A
- VIN: WD3BE8CD4HP557868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
