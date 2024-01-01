$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mitsubishi Fec92s
2017 Mitsubishi Fec92s
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,763KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E5738
- Mileage 76,763 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apply for financing
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mitsubishi Fec92s or just a Mitsubishi Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mitsubishi Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mitsubishi Fec92ss or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MITSUBISHI FEC92S!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW MITSUBISHI FEC92S INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mitsubishi Fec92s
* Finished in White, makes this Mitsubishi look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mitsubishi Fec92s or just a Mitsubishi Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mitsubishi Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mitsubishi Fec92ss or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MITSUBISHI FEC92S!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW MITSUBISHI FEC92S INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mitsubishi Fec92s
* Finished in White, makes this Mitsubishi look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Safety
ABS
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
UNIT LENGTH: 19 FT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Empire Auto Group
2022 Tesla Model 3 MODEL 3 REAR-WHEEL DRIVE 43,326 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado TRAIL BOSS CUSTOM CREW CAB 44,807 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue SV 10,741 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Empire Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2017 Mitsubishi Fec92s