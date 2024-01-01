Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=https://autoapprovers.com/?source_id=2 target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mitsubishi Lancer or just a Mitsubishi Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mitsubishi Sedans in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Mitsubishi Lancers or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MITSUBISHI LANCER!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW MITSUBISHI LANCER INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mitsubishi Lancer<br/> * Finished in Black, makes this Mitsubishi look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

169,220 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
169,220KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # S5836
  • Mileage 169,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mitsubishi Lancer or just a Mitsubishi Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mitsubishi Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mitsubishi Lancers or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MITSUBISHI LANCER!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MITSUBISHI LANCER INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mitsubishi Lancer
* Finished in Black, makes this Mitsubishi look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Sunroof

Safety

ABS

Additional Features

Keyless GO
CLOTH
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
AIRCONDITIONING
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

Used 2018 RAM 2500 SLT crew cab for sale in London, ON
2018 RAM 2500 SLT crew cab 149,870 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525 HSE for sale in London, ON
2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525 HSE 61,985 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai S for sale in London, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai S 42,466 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto West

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-7888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer