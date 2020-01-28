Menu
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,131KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4595790
  • Stock #: OX5256
  • VIN: JA32U2FU6HU603153
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
A LITTLE MORE PANACHE THAN MOST COMPACTS



*Power Roof

*Backup Cam

*Heated Seats

*Sporty Look

*Excellent steering and handling

*Supportive front seats



Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit No Credit Slow Credit Bad Credit Been Bankrupt On Disability Or on a Pension we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note at times a down payment may be required for financing but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $500 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Power Options
  • Power Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

