2017 Moto Guzzi V7

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
III STONE, LIGHT DAMAGE, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL

13136671

III STONE, LIGHT DAMAGE, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
CALL
Fair Condition
VIN ZGULDU003HM000147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Standard
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

