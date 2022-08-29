2017 Nissan Maxima

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 9 5 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9104104

9104104 Stock #: E4268

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4268

Mileage 66,953 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Back-Up Camera air bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating 5 Passenger Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM/CD Convenience Rear defogger Additional Features Tilt Wheel Keyless GO Hard Top LEATHER MP3 Capability Electric Mirrors VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.