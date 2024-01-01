Menu
2017 Nissan Micra

89,490 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Micra

S, AUTO, ONLY 89KMS, NON CVT, CERTIFIED

2017 Nissan Micra

S, AUTO, ONLY 89KMS, NON CVT, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,490KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP7HL265243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,490 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

2017 Nissan Micra