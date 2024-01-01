$8,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Micra
S, AUTO, ONLY 89KMS, NON CVT, CERTIFIED
2017 Nissan Micra
S, AUTO, ONLY 89KMS, NON CVT, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,490KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP7HL265243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,490 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
