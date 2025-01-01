Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Micra

258,469 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Micra

S

Watch This Vehicle
12484804

2017 Nissan Micra

S

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1746249664824
  2. 1746249665289
  3. 1746249665733
  4. 1746249666211
  5. 1746249666653
  6. 1746249667083
  7. 1746249667589
  8. 1746249668053
  9. 1746249668488
  10. 1746249668928
  11. 1746249669356
  12. 1746249669805
  13. 1746249670313
  14. 1746249670769
  15. 1746249671214
  16. 1746249671676
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
258,469KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP0HL261616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1210A
  • Mileage 258,469 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring for sale in London, ON
2008 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 46,261 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i w/Touring Pkg for sale in London, ON
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i w/Touring Pkg 22,961 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, ALLOYS, LEATHER, ONLY 124KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, ALLOYS, LEATHER, ONLY 124KMS, CERTIFIED 124,199 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2017 Nissan Micra