2017 Nissan MICRA *BLUETOOTH*

2017 Nissan MICRA *BLUETOOTH*

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,528KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4424358
  • Stock #: E2392
Exterior Colour
White
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Micra or just a Nissan Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Nissan Micras or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN MICRA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN MICRA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including BLUETOOTH, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Micra
* Finished in White, makes this Nissan look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60mth term is $ 1,461.40 & payment would be $49.39/week. Vehicle being presented might not be financeable; ** All prices exclude HST and Licensing. ***At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Rear Wiper
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • Cloth Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Hard Top
  • MP3 Capability
  • CD in Dash
  • RF SIDE AIRBAG
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • LF SIDE AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

