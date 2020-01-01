2017 Nissan MICRA *BLUETOOTH*

Apply for financing



Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Micra or just a Nissan Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Nissan Micras or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!



FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN MICRA!

REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!

SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.



THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN MICRA INCLUDES:



* Wide range of options including BLUETOOTH, and more.

* Comfortable interior seating

* Safety Options to protect your loved ones

* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Micra

* Finished in White, makes this Nissan look sharp



SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA



* All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60mth term is $ 1,461.40 & payment would be $49.39/week. Vehicle being presented might not be financeable; ** All prices exclude HST and Licensing. ***At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Rear Wiper Seating 5 Passenger

Cloth Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM/CD Additional Features Tilt Wheel

Hard Top

MP3 Capability

CD in Dash

RF SIDE AIRBAG

AIRBAG FRONT LEFT

AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT

LF SIDE AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.