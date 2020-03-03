Menu
2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

Location

Empire Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd East, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-913-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,257KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4695600
  • Stock #: S4867
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Murano or just a Nissan Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Suvs in stock!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN MURANO!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS!

THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN MURANO INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including BACKUP CAMERA , HEATED SEATS , NAVIGATION , BLUETOOTH , and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Murano
* Finished in Black, makes this Nissan look sharp



* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • Cloth Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Hard Top
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • MP3 Capability
  • USB Input
  • VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
  • CD in Dash
  • RF SIDE AIRBAG
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • LF SIDE AIRBAG
  • HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • 2 Years Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles.
  • TILT WHEEL AIRBAG FRONT LEFT

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

South-Dale Motors Ltd

55 Southdale Rd East, London, ON N6C 4X5

