2017 Nissan Murano

Seating Heated Seats

Cloth Seats Windows Panoramic Roof

Sun/Moon Roof Convenience remote start Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Power Options Power Liftgate

Power Seats Additional Features Navigation

AWD

3.5L V6

CVT

SV

Handsfree Connectivity

Enhanced Climate Control

Sport Utility Back-Up Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.