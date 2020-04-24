Menu
2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,543KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4908603
  • Stock #: E2600
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Sun/Moon Roof
Convenience
  • remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Options
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • AWD
  • 3.5L V6
  • CVT
  • SV
  • Handsfree Connectivity
  • Enhanced Climate Control
  • Sport Utility Back-Up Camera

