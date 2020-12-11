2017 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Packages Platinum AWD All Wheel Drive Cooled Seats 360 Camera

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control New Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk POWER LIFT GATE Power Liftgate Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels New Tires Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Proximity Key Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Bose Premium Sound System SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat COOLED SEATS Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Vented Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty BALANCE OF NISSAN WARRANTY Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD Navigation System 4x4 ONE OWNER Back-Up Camera 3.5L V6 Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors 4WD Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof PLATINUM LED Lights Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Pano Sunroof White Pearl Off Lease from Nissan Canada Clean CarFax Report Forward Collision Prevention Radar Adaptive Cruise Control 360 Surround View Camera

