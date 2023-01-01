2017 Nissan Murano

$27,895 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 1 8 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9797365

9797365 Stock #: WA:3033

WA:3033 VIN: 5N1AZ2MH8HN110245

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 117,181 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Power Options POWER SEAT Seating Leather Interior Interior Navigation System Rear View Camera Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.